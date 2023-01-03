e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Training for breakdancing begins in city

article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-day training camp on breakdancing has been organised at Tatya Tope Stadium by the newly founded breakdancing academy. The Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare has invited an international trainer and dancer Kareem Gwinn aka B-Boy Kareem along with B-Boy Flying Machine (Arif Chaudhary) to impart training. Sate’s 42 B-boys and 12 B-girls have been selected to take part in training camp, which began on January 2.

B-Boy Kareem shared a post on his Instagram handle in which he appreciated the Directorate, saying, "2 weeks, 6 hours a day for 6 days a week, India knows how to get their dancers ready for world stage."

The Directorate announced plans to open a breakdance academy to prepare state’s breakdancers for Paris Olympics 2024, where breakdance has been included as a medal event.

article-image

