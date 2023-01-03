Bhopal: Lal Parade Open Badminton Tournament from January 6

Representative Image (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lal Parade Ground Sports Club Bhopal is all set to organise Lal Parade Open Badminton Tournament 2022 -23 at Police Gymnasium Hall from January 6 to 15. The tournament will be held at district level in three categories: junior, senior, and master.

Participants can forward their entries to their coaches. The format of the match will be three sets of 15 points till pre-quarterfinals and 3 sets of 21 points from quarterfinals onwards.

The entry fees for the junior and senior categories are Rs 400 and Rs 600respectively. Also, the last date of entry for juniors' entries is January 6, while for the senior category, it is January 9. The organising committee has issued few instructions, including the requirement that each player participate in only three events, that the name of the double partner be mentioned at the time of registration, and that officials' and management's decisions will not be questioned.

According to an official, the tournament has been organised for 10 years and has received a good response. Last year, we had around 450 participants, and we expect about same number of participants this year as well.