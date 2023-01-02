Bhopal: Addiction causes downfall of society, family, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that addiction leads to social distortions, addiction becomes the reason for the downfall of society and family. People have to create an addiction-free society, he added.

Governor was addressing inaugural function of Mera Madhya Pradesh Vysan Mukt Madhya Pradesh campaign organised by Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya on Monday.

“My India Healthy India national campaign is being run by the organisation for the past several years in the direction of building an advanced and developed India. The launch of Mera Madhya Pradesh Vyasan Mukt Madhya Pradesh” campaign by the organisation at the state level is commendable,” he added.