e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Addiction causes downfall of society, family, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal: Addiction causes downfall of society, family, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Mera Madhya Pradesh Vyasan Mukt Madhya Pradesh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that addiction leads to social distortions, addiction becomes the reason for the downfall of society and family. People have to create an addiction-free society, he added.

Governor was addressing inaugural function of Mera Madhya Pradesh Vysan Mukt Madhya Pradesh campaign organised by Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya on Monday.

“My India Healthy India national campaign is being run by the organisation for the past several years in the direction of building an advanced and developed India. The launch of Mera Madhya Pradesh Vyasan Mukt Madhya Pradesh” campaign by the organisation at the state level is commendable,” he added.

Read Also
Bhopal: Flights at Raja Bhoj airport diverted due to poor visibility
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Social media buddy makes off with woman’s phone on pretext of making call

Bhopal: Social media buddy makes off with woman’s phone on pretext of making call

Bhopal: Minor raped in cowshed, accused arrested

Bhopal: Minor raped in cowshed, accused arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal railway division books first consignment

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal railway division books first consignment

Bhopal: 31-year-old man arrested for molesting minor

Bhopal: 31-year-old man arrested for molesting minor

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Anurag Thakur to unveil Khelo India Games mascot

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Anurag Thakur to unveil Khelo India Games mascot