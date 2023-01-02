e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Flights at Raja Bhoj airport diverted due to poor visibility

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal | File
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Air traffic was disrupted due to dense fog at Raja Bhoj Airport on Monday. Due to low visibility in the aerodrome, morning flights could not be landed on time.

Delhi-Bhopal Air India’s morning flight remained around Bhopal airport for a long time but was not allowed to land. Later the flight was diverted to Nagpur. 

Similarly, the Mumbai flight of Air India could not be landed on time, it was also diverted to Nagpur. Passengers were asked to wait for the weather to improve.

Indigo’s morning flight also faced the same problems. The flight which was scheduled to land at 8:00 am, landed at Bhopal Airport by around 12:00 noon. Passengers who had cleared the security check were asked to wait for the arrival of the flight at the airport itself.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

