Bhopal: 3 held for stealing batteries from vehicles

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Misrod police station staff have arrested three men for stealing batteries from six vehicles in Misrod locality, police said on Sunday. Misrod police station house officer Ras Bihari Sharma told Free Press that six incidents of battery thefts from vehicles parked in BDA colony located in Salaiyya were reported on Friday. The complainants in all the cases alleged that they had parked their two-wheelers in the colony premises. The police registered a complaint and began sifting through CCTV footage installed on the route, which connects Salaiyya to Misrod. On scanning CCTV footage, they spotted three accused. The accused are Tarun Parche (21), Akash Sakle (21) and Akshay Billore (21) all of whom are daily wagers.