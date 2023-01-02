Bhopal: Elderly woman consumes poison mistakenly, dies

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman died as she had consumed poison mistakenly. The incident occurred in Eintkhedi. She took poisonous substance instead of medicines, police said on Sunday. Eintkhedi police station house officer Karan Singh told Free Press that deceased was Prembai (60) who lived alone. The woman was suffering from age-related ailments and had been prescribed medicines by a doctor. Reportedly, the woman had kept the medicines close to poison and both the things were wrapped in a white paper. Mistakenly, the woman consumed poison instead of the medicines on Saturday noon. As her condition began deteriorating, her neighbours took her to Hamidia hospital. The police referred the woman’s body for post-mortem after which it was handed over to her kin.

