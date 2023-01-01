Bhopal: BTech student dies in road accident

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A first year BTech student who had met with an accident on Thursday died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night. Piplani police station house officer Ajay Nair told Free Press that the youth who lost his life in the accident was Shoaib Khan (20). Khan was a native of Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh who stayed at boys’ hostel in Piplani and was heading to college on his bike. While riding the bike, he tried to adjust his shoulder bag during which he lost balance of his bike and his bike rammed into a divider in Piplani. Khan fell from the bike. He received severe injuries on head and other parts. Locals gathered at the spot and rushed him to a private hospital where he died at 9 pm on Saturday. The police sent Khan’s body for post-mortem and handed it over to his kin on Sunday.