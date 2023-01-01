e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: BTech student dies in road accident

Bhopal: BTech student dies in road accident

Khan was a native of Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh who stayed at boys’ hostel in Piplani and was heading to college on his bike.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A first year BTech student who had met with an accident on Thursday died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night. Piplani police station house officer Ajay Nair told Free Press that the youth who lost his life in the accident was Shoaib Khan (20). Khan was a native of Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh who stayed at boys’ hostel in Piplani and was heading to college on his bike. While riding the bike, he tried to adjust his shoulder bag during which he lost balance of his bike and his bike rammed into a divider in Piplani. Khan fell from the bike. He received severe injuries on head and other parts. Locals gathered at the spot and rushed him to a private hospital where he died at 9 pm on Saturday. The police sent Khan’s body for post-mortem and handed it over to his kin on Sunday.

Read Also
Bhopal: New Year Begins PBD, amid fear of corona
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Orange alert issued for dense fog in Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Shivpuri, Gwalior,...

Madhya Pradesh: Orange alert issued for dense fog in Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Shivpuri, Gwalior,...

Bhopal: Be ready to face new challenges, DGP’s New Year message to cops

Bhopal: Be ready to face new challenges, DGP’s New Year message to cops

Bhopal: Two rifle shooters selected for Khelo India Games

Bhopal: Two rifle shooters selected for Khelo India Games

Bhopal: MP women’s team is runner up

Bhopal: MP women’s team is runner up

Bhopal: BTech student dies in road accident

Bhopal: BTech student dies in road accident