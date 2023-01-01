Bhopal: New Year Begins PBD, amid fear of corona

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The year that has just gone by has provided more relief than 2020 and 2021 did. Both these years saw the destruction caused by the corona pandemic.

Although there was Covid pandemic last year, it was not as ruinous as the first wave and the second wave. Nevertheless, 2023 has begun with a note of caution that another wave of Covid-19 is knocking at the door. The Assembly elections will be held by the year-end amidst the fear of Covid-19.

As far as Madhya Pradesh is concerned, the New Year is important. An election which the people wait for five years will be held this year.

Apart from that, the New Year is beginning with some big events. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) samellan is kicking off from January 8 in Indore. The two-day Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) is starting from January 11.

Khelo India starting in January will be held in seven cities in the state. G20 conference will be held in the country this year. Bhopal and Indore will host G20 summits. The representatives of G20 will visit Khajuraho and national parks in the state.

The year will end with the Assembly elections to be held in November, and the results will come out in December. Then, it will be decided whether a new government takes over the reins of power or the old one continues.

For Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his former counterpart Kamal Nath, this year is important. Chouhan has already plunged into action for the elections. He is set to work more for polls this year.

Nath, too, will be seen in the electoral battle with full force. He has already begun to set his chess board. Nath will be in the ring with certain changes in the party organisation.

Against this backdrop, there will be a lot of political and business activities in the state. Ergo, the New Year setting on hope.

