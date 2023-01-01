e-Paper Get App
Indore: IMC razes eight houses in three illegal colonies 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 03:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of IMC conducted a demolition drive in which eight houses built in illegal colonies situated near Ram Nagar culvert were demolished.

IMC officials said that poclane and other machines were used in the demolition drive. A heavy police force was also deployed during the drive to ensure IMC team's safety and to maintain law and order.

IMC officials said that the action was taken on the instructions of commissioner Pratibha Pal. About 6 houses were being constructed illegally in the colony at two places near Ram Nagar under Zone 04 Ward 17. and their roofing was yet to be done.  

Similarly, two houses were under construction in the illegal colony being constructed near Kamla Keshar Nagar and Anjali Nagar canal, these houses were also removed.

