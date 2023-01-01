e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: IISR to host central zone sports meet from January 3

Indore: IISR to host central zone sports meet from January 3

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research, every year organizes a Central Zone Sports Meet, which is going to be organised for the first time in the State

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 03:09 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city based Indian Institute of Soybean Research (IISR) is going to host the Central Zone Sports Meet organised by Indian Council for Agricultural Research. 

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research, every year organizes a Central Zone Sports Meet, which is going to be organised for the first time in the State. The director of the ICAR-Indian Institute of Soybean Research, Dr KH Singh informed that, this is the first time that our institute is organizing such a grand sports event, with the expected participation of nearly 550 sportspersons belonging to 15 ICAR research institutes in different sports. 

The four-day long competition involving both indoor and outdoor sports will be organized from 3rd to 6th January at the sports ground of Takshashila campus of Devi Ahilya University, in which ICAR personnel across the categories i.e. scientific, technical, and administrative staff and skilled supporting staff of ICAR institutes are going to participate. In the meet basketball, kabaddi, volleyball, cricket, and badminton will be played on the first day while other sports events for both men and women will also be organised in this tournament like Javelin throw, 800 m race, shot put, long jump, discus throw, cycling, chess, and carom, etc. 

The valedictory and prize distribution ceremony of this annual sports meet is to be held on January 6th.   

