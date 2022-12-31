Madhya Pradesh: Mock drill held to check fire safety measures ahead of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and GIS in Indore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fire department authorities on Friday conducted a mock drill in Indore in view of the upcoming 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' and Global Investors Summit (GIS), officials said.

The mock drill exercise was carried out on Friday evening to check for the operational preparedness for the two mega events scheduled to be held in the country's cleanest city from January 8 to 10, and from January 11 to 12, officials said.

A team from the fire department reached the Brilliant Convention Centre in the Vijay Nagar area and performed the mock drill exercise which included extinguishing a fire and taking people to safety.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' which is being organized after a gap of two years. PM Modi will also be virtually addressing the Global Investors Summit, according to an official statement.

The Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Gehlot said that a number of VVIPs and VIPs would be coming for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Global Investors Summit.

"The staff of Brilliant Convention Center were also trained on how to rescue people in case of fire," he added.

Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali is set to be the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians.

Last year, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was organized virtually on January 9, 2022.