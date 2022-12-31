e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Family of four tests positive for coronavirus in Indore, samples sent for genome sequencing

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Coronavirus |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, an official said.

A 45-year-old man, his wife and their daughters, aged 12 and seven years, living in Agrawal Nagar colony have tested positive for the infection, district surveillance officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

"Their samples were sent for testing after they complained of cough and cold. Our team is working on tracing their contact history and their samples have also been sent for genome sequencing," he said.

A patient who had earlier tested positive for the disease was discharged from hospital on Friday, Dr Malakar said.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 10,54,919 cases, 10,776 deaths and 10,44,138 till Friday and is left with five active cases. 

