Ujjain Weather Update: Kshipra flowing just a foot below Barnagar Road Bridge

Ujjain: The city and the adjoining region also received the spell of heavy rain that lashed the state since Saturday afternoon and continued till Sunday morning. Sue to heavy inflow of rainwater Kshipra is in spate and is flowing just 1 foot below the Barnagar Road bridge on Sunday.

On Sunday intermittent rain continued till evening. The temples situated at Ramghat submerged in the floodwater of the river.

As per reports Gambhir Dam water level has reached 2,250 MCFT while Sahibkhedi Dam has also achieved the full capacity of 360 MCFT. At 7 pm, one of the gates of Gambhir dam was opened up to 3 meter to maintain the water level at 483.34 FTL. Two out of 12 gates of Kshipra Dam at Dewas were opened till 7 pm to maintain the water level at 492.500.

Due to rain a tree was reportedly uprooted in Vivekanand Colony while low lying areas like KD Gate, Rajeev Ratan Colony, Dhaba Road and Nai Sadak, witnessed water logging.

Admin takes stock of affected areas

Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Savita Sohane took the stock of flood hit areas after heavy rain spell in the city and nearby regions on Sunday. The officials visited Ramghat, Barnagar Road Bridge, and Mangalnath temple areas. On this occasion ASP Rupesh Dwived and SDM Sanjay Sahu were also present.

121 MM rain recorded

As per Government Jiwaji Observatory 108 mm (4.25 inch) rain was recorded during last 24 hours till Sunday evening and during the current monsoon city received 829 mm (32.63 inch) rain as on Sunday evening.