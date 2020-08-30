Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cops, doctor among 28 test positive

Ujjain: Ujjain district continues to witness spurt of corona cases on Sunday. The district tally has reached 1,775 with 28 more persons testing positive on the day.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 8.40 pm, out of 634 sample reports received on the day, 28 persons including 24 of Ujjain city, 3 of Nagda and 1 of Khachrod have tested Corona positive. Among those who tested positive on the day include 10 women, a teacher, 3 policemen, 2 students, one lab technician, one doctor, one clerk and a cook. Most of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

A total of 267 patients, 81 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 67, 493 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 15 more discharged on the day, the total number of discharged persons has gone up to 1,429.

MTMC tells priests not to apply tilak on darshanarthis

Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) on Sunday issued directives to the pujaris, purohits and their representatives with regard to strict compliance of the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Union and State government. MTMC administrator Sojan Singh Rawat informed that pujaris and purohits who are above 60 years of age have been asked not to come to temple and should authorise their representatives for conducting pujan-archan. Likewise, all of they have been directed to wear face masks and keeping physical distancing. All of them have been directed to offer milk, water on the Mahakal Jyotirlingam only once during scheduled time and should avoid applying vermilion on the forehead of darshanarthis and to distribute flower, Prasad, etc to them. Besides, they have been asked to inform on helpline if they are suffering from cold, cough, and fever and in such condition they should not enter the temple and first get their complete test. “If anyone would be found disobeying the directives, strict action will be initiated against them,” Rawat warned.

Spot fine imposed on 95 violators

Despite continuous advices and publicity, a number of people are still not obeying the guidelines issued with regard to Covid-19. According to ADM Bidisha Mukherjee, a spot fine of Rs 10, 7000 was recovered from 95 persons for not wearing face mask and maintaining the physical distancing in the city on Sunday.