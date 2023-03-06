Ujjain: Weather takes u-turn again following mild rain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Due to changes in atmosphere, the weather remains different. Along with autumn, it also rained amidst increase in temperature. The mood of the weather suddenly changed on Saturday. Rains started in the city after dense cloud covered the night. Meteorologists say that despite rain and cloud cover, there will not be much difference in day and night temperature. After March 7, the effect of heat will increase.

The mood of the weather has remained different. For the past few days, an increase in day and night temperatures has been recorded. On Saturday, there was heat throughout the day amidst light clouds. In the evening it was cloudy, with strong wind and thunder and lightning it started raining. The roads got wet. The rain was vigorous in some parts of the city. Here on Sunday, with the presence of clouds, a period of cold winds was going on. The day’s temperature dropped to 32 degrees Celsius.

These days the sun has started rising from 8 am and it starts heating up in the afternoon whereas now the month of Phalgun is going on. On Saturday there was a period of hot winds with strong sunshine. During this, the maximum temperature was 35.5 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 degrees above normal. Similarly, the minimum temperature on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday also reached 18.5 degrees Celsius, which was 2.5 degrees above normal.

According to meteorologists, western disturbance is active in north India. South-west winds are reaching Madhya Pradesh. Due to this, warm and moist winds are coming from the Arabian Sea. Maharashtra is a bit hot due to changes in weather. From there warm and cold winds are entering from the north. Cloud formation is taking place in central India.