Ujjain: Special camp of NSS volunteers concludes

NSS volunteers present a portrait to Vikram University vice-chancellor during the conclusion of a week-long special camp in Ujjain on Sunday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-day special camp was jointly conducted by both units of National Service Scheme (NSS) of Government Girls Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) at God Gram (adopted village) Lalpur.

The chief guest of the concluding programme was Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey and special guest was Dr Ajay Sharma while principal of the college Dr H L Anijwal presided over. Prof Pandey said that NSS is a path where the volunteer learns a lot and becomes useful for the society.

During the camp, various activities were conducted in God Gram, in which Prabhat Pheri, Yoga and exercise, project work, intellectual session, cultural programme, sports, etc were done. Cleanliness activities and survey work were also done during the camp, problems of the villagers were known during Jan Sampark, street plays were performed, awareness activities were also done through rallies and saplings were planted.

The leader of the special camp, Chitrika Sharma led the volunteers throughout the camp and kept them united. The programme was co-ordinated by Nisha Jain. The report of the seven-day camp was presented by Dr Hemlata Chauhan, programme officer of NSS unit number-1. Sheetal Jain and Kirti Thakur shared their experiences at the camp. Certificates were distributed to volunteers who participated in the camp. Dr Chhaya Hardia, programme officer of NSS unit number-2, proposed the vote of thanks.

Read Also Ujjain: Jail superintendent seeks action against those maligning her image