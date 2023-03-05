Ujjain: Jail superintendent seeks action against those maligning her image

Central Bhairavgarh Jail superintendent Usha Raj addresses a press conference in Ujjain on Saturday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Central Jail Bhairavgarh’s superintendent Usha Raj here on Saturday made accusations against a nexus active in the jail against whom she has launched massive action for the last one year. “This nexus involving predecessors of the jail and a self-styled media-man have been instrumental in all sorts of illegal, unethical and unlawful activities inside and outside the jail and might eliminate me anytime,” she said.

Addressing a crowded press conference at her office near Central Bhairavgarh Jail, Usha Raj said that two persons Johnson George and Arvinder Singh Neel posing themselves as working with a local YouTube news channel illegally videographed her and her daughter on Friday night when they were drinking juice at a restaurant on Dewas Road. She lodged an FIR against them under Section 354, 506 and 292 of the IPC at Madhav Nagar police station. “Before the incident, both the accused chased my car for a long distance. Moreover, at the incident spot and inside the police station, the accused and their mentor Abhay Tirwar made objectionable comment and tried to threaten me for lodging FIR,” she said. The jail superintendent, however, made apprehension against the police for registering the offence in bailable provisions.

According to Usha Raj, soon after her posting as jail superintendent at Central Bhairavgarh Jail she strictly prohibited supply of drugs, liquor, etc in the jail. She lodged FIR against the concerned jail guards and even suspended some of them. “All these guards under the patronage of few former jail officers used to run a racket in and outside the jail to facilitate the inmates in many ways. Self-styled media man Abhay Tirwar is also part of the racket,” she said. Recently, Tirwar allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from her saying that he would make viral the video of a jail inmate who was taken to the District Hospital by police for treatment and where the inmate was given preferential treatment by the police. “When I declined to give money to Tirwar, he along with former jail officers hatched a conspiracy against me and made false and baseless allegations against me in front of the collector during last Jan Sunwai,” she said.

Responding to a volley of questions with regard to her controversial style of functioning, previous life, patronizing highly disputed elements and not furnishing documentary evidences against the so-called racket or nexus against whom she is making such allegations, Usha Raj said she would take the entire episode to the jail authorities at Bhopal. “I would raise the issue before all other competent authorities and will also drag Tirwar and company to the court,” the jail superintendent added.