Indore: Nights turning 'unbearable', clouds fail to provide relief in day

Night temperature crossed above 20 degrees Celsius for the first time, day temperature hovering close to 35 degrees Celsius

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the day temperature is increasing, nights too are turning unbearable for the citizens with the temperature crossing over 20 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature is hovering close to 35 degrees Celsius, on Friday, and the regional meteorological department officials forecast no relief for the people for the next few days.

The current rise in temperatures is because of the hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan to the state for the past few days. However, the sky remained partially cloudy since Saturday morning but not to any relief to the people.

With the continuous rise in temperature, people were seen covering their faces on two-wheelers while the roadside kiosks and vendors remained busy serving drinks to people to beat the heat.

"There'll be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Only local factors will be responsible for any change in the weather conditions in the coming days," Meteorological department officials said.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 34.9 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal, while the night temperature was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees Celsius above normal.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

