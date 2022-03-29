Ujjain: Voter awareness campaign organised at GGPGC

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of National Voter’s Day, ‘Mera Vote Mera Bhavishya - Power of One Vote’ was organised at Government Girls Postgraduate College (GGPGC) to create awareness on the importance of each vote under the sweep activity. The programme was organised under the joint aegis of IQAC and College Voter Awareness Committee in the presence of MP Election Commission officials and district nodal officer Dr Harish Vyas. Principal Dr HL Anijwal presided over function. District nodal officer Dr Harish Vyas introduced the officials and welcomed the guests.

The chief guest of the programme, Rajesh Kaul, MP Election Upper Commissioner, said that about 50 per cent people still do not exercise their franchise. He motivated the voters to be part of nation building exercise.

Election officer Prabhash Jain urged to register maximum number of students for online competitions being organised under voter awareness. He explained the entire process of the competition and also gave information about the prize money in different categories. Contestants have to register on www.eci.gov.in. The closing date of the contest is Marc 31.

Principal Dr Anijwal said that voter awareness is necessary for a strong democracy. Voter awareness committee convener Dr Shashiprabha Jain proposed the vote of thanks.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:34 AM IST