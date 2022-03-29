Ujjain: Month-long psychological assessment training programme begins at MCSE

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A one-month online training programme on ‘Psychological Assessment’ organised by Manovikas College of Special Education (MCSE) was inaugurated on Monday. Vikram University vice chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey was the chief guest while veteran educationist Diwakar Natu was special guest. They inaugurated the programme by lighting the traditional lamp amid chanting of prayers. The prayer was presented in sign language by DEd trainees of MCSE.

Prof Pandey in his address talked about the importance of psychology and its assessment. He spoke about the four pillars of education from which learning to do and learning to know became the backbone of education. However, learning to be and learning to be together has lost somewhere. He said. “So there is a great need of counselling and psychological assessment for students, parents as well as management to know and understand ourselves and to know what we are,” he added. He also promised to bring courses in education very soon.

Father Tom George, director, MCSE, in his presidential speech extended good wishes for the success of month-long programme. He said that psychological assessment was a very big parameter to know attitude and develop personality. He also requested the vice chancellor to introduce educational and psychological courses in Vikram University.

The guests were introduced and welcomed by Dr Prem Chhabra, academic director, MCSE. Father Jijo George, MPVSS director and Father Jose, finance director, MPVSS were also present on the occasion. Outline of the programme was presented by the resource person Jyoti Kamble, clinical psychologist and assistant professor, MCSE. The programme was conducted by Govind Chhaparwal, assistant professor and sports incharge while Yogita Sharma, assistant professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:28 AM IST