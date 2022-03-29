Ujjain: UEC student Vishakha excels in karate contest

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vishakha Navrang, BTech first year mechanical student of Ujjain Engineering College (UEC) has represented RGPV Bhopal in all India inter-university karate championship and reached up to the quarter-final round. Earlier, she had won gold medal in intercollegiate championship organised by Rajiv Gandhi Praudhyogiki Vishwavidhyalay, Bhopal. Prof RB Gaikwad, incharge of sports, informed that college principal Dr JK Shrivastava has lauded the effort of Vishakha and felicitated her for the achievements. He also handed over tracksuit and other sports gear as a token of encouragement and appreciation.

ALSO READ Ujjain: City student makes it to the Central Hall of Parliament

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:22 AM IST