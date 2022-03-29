Ujjain: City student makes it to the Central Hall of Parliament

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): City lad Harsh Thani represented Madhya Pradesh in National Youth Parliament organised by the ministry of youth affairs and sports, government of India in the Central Hall of the Parliament recently.

He achieved this feat after emerging winner at the college, district, division and the state level events. The closing ceremony of the national event witnessed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union minister youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur and minister of state for youth affairs and sports Nisith Pramanik felicitating and interacting with the representatives of various states. Harsh Thani said, “Youth should actively participate in such competitions as they help you to know the democratic processes better and give you a platform to contribute in nation-building.”

Harsh Thani is a regular MCom student at Future Vision College. He was congratulated by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Ujjain’s district youth officer Abhilash Mhaske and college principal Dr Manish Kumar Jhala. Along with Harsh, Rageshwari Aanjana from Bhopal and Aastha Tomar from Gwalior also represented the state in New Delhi.

