Ujjain: Cleansing of Kshipra River; Union minister promises necessary help

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited Lord Mahakal on Sunday during his stay in Ujjain.

During his visit to Ujjain, temple priest Raman Trivedi requested the Minister of Water to purify the water of the Shipra river. Stating that a concrete plan should be made to stop the polluted water that arrives from Indore through the Khan river and merges with the Kshipra River in Ujjain. Trivedi apprised the efforts that were being made for the purification of shipra at the administration and local level, but lamented on the lack of success. Minister Singh promised that he would see that every possible step would be taken by his department to purify Kshipra with full help from the Central Government.

Singh reached the temple in the afternoon where he was welcomed by the priest and temple committee. He visited the sanctum sanctorum to offer his prayers to Lord Mahakal. There, Raman Trivedi, the priest of Mahakal temple in the sanctum sanctorum and Dinesh Trivedi performed his worship proceedings. On this occasion, Ujjain MP Anil Firojia, Mahakal temple committee administrator Ganesh Kumar Dhakad were present at the venue.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:03 AM IST