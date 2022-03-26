Ujjain: Third convocation ceremony of Panini Vishwavidyalaya; governor says, soul of India resides in Sanskrit

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The third convocation of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University was held on Friday at Vikram Kirti Mandir. The chief guest of the programme Governor-cum-Chancellor Mangubhai Patel and other distinguished guests awarded degrees to 11 PhD holders and gold medals to 34 students in Nav-Vyakran, Shukra Yajurveda, Sanskrit literature, Indian philosophy, astrology etc. Degrees were awarded to postgraduate students.

Addressing the function, the Governor said that the soul of India resides in the Sanskrit language. Publicity and dissemination of Sanskrit knowledge is a step towards the welfare of the world. He said that Sanskrit has been the language of science. Aryabhatta, Varahamihira, Sushruta and Charaka etc have composed their valuable texts in the divine language Sanskrit only.

Speaking on the occasion, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that the city of Vikramaditya is known for the education of Sanskrit. All wealth on one side, knowledge on one side, the greatest wealth is education. Gita is being included in the curriculum. The teachings of Lord Krishna will reach the masses, he said.

Special guest Prof Srinivas Barkhedi, Vice-Chancellor of Sanskrit University, New Delhi said in his convocation address that Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University is always ready to promote and nurture Sanskrit language and scriptures. He said that of all the languages ??of the states in India, their mother form is Sanskrit, Pali and Prakrit. In that too the Sanskrit language occupies a special place. Sanskrit, the Devbhasha, is also the mother of knowledge and science, he added.

Delivering the welcome address, Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Prof Vijay Kumar CG said that this university is the only Sanskrit University in Madhya Pradesh, whose scope of work covers the whole of Madhya Pradesh. Presently nine government and 11 non-government colleges are affiliated to this university. In order to understand the historical heritage of Ujjain, various functional and creative works are being done by the educational departments of the university like heritage walks, visit to observatories, model construction and demonstration, Vedic yagya, experiment method etc.

Prior to it, all the guests including the Governor reached the venue of the convocation along with a procession. It was followed by the convocation ceremony which was started by the Governor and the guests lighting the lamp. The programme was conducted by Registrar Dr Dilip Soni.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:49 AM IST