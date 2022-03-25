Ujjain: Varsities should create atmosphere of healthy competition, says Governor

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel attended the maiden convocation ceremony of Avantika University on Thursday and presented gold and silver medals to the degree holders of various subjects.

Addressing the convocation ceremony, the Governor said that the atmosphere of all the universities of the state should be such that it helps in providing healthy competition to its students and also gives opportunity to the youth to excel in various talents. He said that all degree holder students should accept the difficult challenges of life and convert challenges into opportunities. The Governor said that all universities of the state were instructed to adopt five villages each. He said, the Universities served the people in their adopted villages during the Corona period, and this service to humanity is being admired by all. Avantika University should also take a pledge to adopt five villages. Go to those villages and solve the problems of the villagers, he said.

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav while addressing the convocation ceremony said that the society of India knew the importance of education five thousand years ago and gave importance to it. Lord Krishna himself came to Ujjaini to receive education. Two thousand years ago, Emperor Vikramaditya started the Vikram Samwat (calendar) and paid off the entire debt of Vasundhara from his treasury.

Vice-Chancellor of Vikram University Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that the degree holders will now enter the workforce and society where they will have to struggle to make their mark. If students fail in life, then they should not be afraid at all, but remember the life of Swami Vivekananda in such times.

Governor Patel conferred the degree of Master of Design and Technology to 35 students and Bachelor of Design to 78 students in various subjects at the convocation. A memento was presented to the Governor before the convocation. Dr Prashil Suryavanshi, Vice-Chancellor of Avantika University, Dr Manish Patil, registrar, chairman Dr Sanjay Dhande, trustee Dr Suchitra Nagar were present in the programme.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:52 AM IST