Ujjain: Governor to inaugurate nine-day Vikramotsav today

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The nine-day Vikramotsav will begin on Friday. Governor Mangubhai Patel will inaugurate it at 7 pm at Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Kala Sankul located in Kalidas Sanskrit Academy campus. Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, Vikram University Vice-Chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey and Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Kumar will also grace the occasion.

On this occasion, research texts focused on Vikramaditya will also be released. A play - Vikramarka katha would be staged on the first day. It will be directed by Dr Prithviraj Kavattar Udupi.

An all India Kavi Sammelan will be held on March 31 at Shaheed Park from 9 pm onwards. Devvrat Vajpayee from Lucknow, Kavita Tiwari, Anil Agravanshi from New Delhi, Rashmi Shakya from Ghazipur, Deepak Parikh from Bhilwara, Gaurav Chauhan from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh and Ashok Bhati from Ujjain will recite their poetry.

Noted artiste Manoj Muntashir will recite his songs in Muntashirnama at Shaheed Park at 9 pm on April 1. On April 2, at 5.30 am, there will be a Suryapasana programme at Datta Akhara Ghat of Kshipra river. Singer Kailash Kher will perform at Datta Akhara at 7 pm on the same day.

At the conclusion of the event, Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth will take out a Kalash Yatra from GGPG College at 2 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, Governor reached here from Indore on Thursday evening to attend the function and visited the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:43 AM IST