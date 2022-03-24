Ujjain: Electricity Dept employee dies in road accident

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An Electricity Department employee died in a fatal road accident on Tuesday night. Probe is underway to nab the accused.

According to details, the deceased has been identified as Haribabu Prajapati, 62, a resident of Shipra Vihar in Nagjhiri area. He was posted in the grid office located in Valmiki Nagar.

On Tuesday night, he was on his way to his house via Nanakheda, when a speeding biker, under the influence of alcohol hit his vehicle at Samudra Manthan square near Nanakheda. He was injured severely following the accident and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

On being informed, Nanakheda police rushed to Hospital and sent the body for autopsy after registering a case. The kin of the deceased said that Haribabu was about to retire from the Electricity Department. He is survived by three children. Police said that CCTVs installed near the accident spot are being scanned for identification of the accused.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:22 AM IST