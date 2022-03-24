Ujjain: Female employees of Women and Child Development Dept hold demo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Female employees of the Women and Child Development Department held a demonstration at Tower Chowk and submitted a memorandum to MLA Paras Jain about a Kaambandi strike if their demands are not met.

The Women employees have demanded a salary hike, particularly increasing the pay of project officers from Rs 3600 to Rs 4800. Their other demands include regular promotion of supervisors and filling up the vacant posts of Project Officers.

Similarly, a demand was made to regularise the post of contractual supervisors and to provide regular TA-DA (Travelling Allowance and Dearness Allowance) on a monthly basis. The Project Officers Association and the Supervisor Association had also given the memorandums to the Departmental Minister, but have warned of a strike as their demands have not been fulfilled.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:05 AM IST