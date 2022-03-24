Ujjain: Government employees organise morcha

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Government employees organised a ‘Morcha’ (demonstration) across the state on Wednesday in favour of the restoration of the old pension scheme. The United Employees Front also submitted a memorandum to the SDM on the issue.

Government employees have been demanding the re-implementation of the old pension scheme for a long time since about two thousand employees in the district don’t fall under the pension scheme, this number goes up to 4 lakhs in the entire state.

The United Employees Front Organisation submitted a memorandum to the SDM.

District’s Morcha president Kailash Barod said that the old pension scheme has been implemented in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from April 1 and so it should also be implemented in the state as pension is the only support for government employees after their retirement.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:01 AM IST