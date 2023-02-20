Ujjain: Visitors get mesmerised to see huge and beautiful headgear of Baba Mahakal

Worship of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam adorned as groom with huge headgear (L) being witnessed by people (R) at Shri Mahakalaeshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After darshan in various forms during Shivnavratri in Mahakaleshwar temple, Lord Mahakal was decorated in the form of a groom by offering Sehra (headgear) on Sunday. There was a crowd of devotees to see this wonderful form of Baba Mahakal. After this, the Bhasma Aarti, which is held once a year in the afternoon on the second day of Mahashivratri, was performed.

Baba Mahakal was decorated in the form of a bridegroom in the Mahakal temple from 4 am on Sunday after the Mahapuja on Saturday night. Baba Mahakal was made a bridegroom by wearing golden ornaments, golden moon, golden tripun and golden tilak. Seven grains were offered to Lord Mahakal. The offering of Sehra began from 4 am. Baba Mahakal was offered a 1.25 lakh kg sehra decorated with bilwapatras (leaves). Garlands of flowers, ankadas and thick garlands, 1.25 lakh bilwapatras were included in the sehra. A total of 7 kg 500 gram of Panchmeva and Panchmishtann, five types of fruits were offered for enjoyment in Aarti. The worship from Panchamrit of Lord Mahakal took place from 11 am.

In the Bhasma Aarti, held once a year in the afternoon, ashes were offered by Mahanirvani Akhara’s Mahant Vinit Giri on Sunday afternoon. Apart from priests, BJO-RSS leaders, senior officials of the district administration, former bureaucrats and judicial officers were present in Bhasma Arti along with their families. All the entry gates were locked from 10 am and normal darshan arrangements could resume after 2 pm. After the completion of Bhasma Aarti, Bhog Aarti of the Lord took place.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the Mahabhisheka of Lord Mahakal took place from 11 pm on Saturday. After abhishekam mixed with milk, curd, khandsari (sugar), honey, ghee, juice of five types of fruits, sugarcane juice, Ganga jal, rose water, hemp and saffron, the deity was made to wear new clothes.

