Ujjain: City sets new world record by lighting 18, 82, 229 diyas 

A birds eye view of the ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam’ programme on the major bathing ghats of river Kshipra (L), in Ujjain on Saturday night. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan waves certificate (R) given by the representatives of Guinness World Records after the official announcement |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The day of Maha Shivratri proved to be a day of pride for Ujjain. The people of the city set a new world record by lighting 18 lakh 82 thousand 229 ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps filled with oil) simultaneously at Ramghat, Dutt Akhara Ghat, Narsing Ghat, Gurunanak Ghat, Sunhari Ghat and Bhukimata Ghat of river Kshipra breaking the record of 15 lakh 76 thousand lamps lighted in Ayodhya last year.

In the second ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam’ programme, the work of lighting the lamp at Ramghat started from 7 pm on Saturday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan started the event by lighting the lamps brought with him from Bhopal at Ramghat along with his wife Sadhna Singh. Simultaneously 18 lakh 82 thousand 229 lamps were lit. Diyas were counted by drone camera at 8 pm. Sitting on the boat, the CM observed the wonderful hue of the lamps which were placed from Ramghat to Bhukimata. The lights of the ghats were turned off and the Kshipra coast was bathed in the light of the lamps. Laser show was also performed on the occasion. Prior to this, the title song of Shiva Jyoti Arpanam was launched, which was sung by Shubhangi Dave. Swapnil Dangarikar and Nischal Barot, who came from the Guinness Book of World Records, announced from the stage that today 18 lakh 82 thousand 229 lamps were lit on various ghats in Ujjain. He handed over the certificate of the world record to the CM.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Chouhan said that Avantika city has got the privilege of setting a unique record today on Maha Shivratri due to the grace of Mahakal Maharaj and the devotion and penance of the general public. CM said that the residents of Avantika have presented a unique example of public participation. He said that may Lord Mahakal shower blessings on the city of Ujjain, may everyone be happy, may everyone be healthy and may everyone be well. Chouhan said that Ujjayini’s charm is unique, wonderful and unforgettable. He said that he will make Ujjayini the number one district in cleanliness. He told that for the empowerment of poor sisters, Ladli Bahna Yojana is being started. Under the Ladli Bahna Yojana, poor sisters will be given one thousand rupees a month, empowering them.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia, MLAs Paras Jain and Bahadur Singh Chauhan, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav, IG Santosh Kumar Singh, DIG Anil Kushwaha, collector Kumar Purushottam, SPSatyendra Kumar Shukla, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh, Smart City CEO Ashish Pathak and other dignitaries, a large number of volunteers etc were present in the main programme organised at Ramghat. Mayank Shukla conducted the proceedings.

