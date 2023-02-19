Ujjain: Over 8 lakh people throng Mahakal temple on Maha Shivratri

Bhasmaarti being performed in the hours at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, in Ujjain on Saturday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Maha Shivratri was celebrated with pomp in the courtyard of Rajadhiraj Baba Mahakal. Over 8 lakh people from all over the country are estimated to have taken darshan of the presiding deity at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple till 8 pm on Saturday. The continuous 44-hour darshan arrangements at the temple will come to end at 11 pm on Sunday.

On Friday night at 10 pm, the darshan queue for devotees near the Chardham temple was the same as it was on Saturday evening. The temple doors opened at around 2.20 am and the darshan process started, which lasted the whole night. This Maha Shivratri festival became special due to Shani Pradosh. On Friday, after bhasmaarti, panchamrit abhishek was performed along with jalabhishek of Lord Mahakal. The Lord was made to wear Rudraksha beads along with new clothes. Baba was decorated as a king with ornaments.

On Saturday afternoon at 12 pm in the sanctum sanctorum, abhishek worship was performed on behalf of the tehsil. Due to Shani Pradosh, worship of Koteshwar Mahadev was performed from 2.30 pm to 3 pm and traditional ekadashi rudrabhishek worship of Lord Mahakal was performed from 3 pm to 6 pm.

It was followed by worship on behalf of Holkar and Scindia estates. Maha abhishek of Baba Mahakal was performed at 11 pm with 101 litres of milk, curd, sugar, honey, ghee, juices of five types of fruits, Ganges water, rose water and cannabis. After this, the Lord was bathed with hot water and after wearing new clothes, Saptadhan was offered after wearing Shri Saptadhan Mukharvind.

On Sunday, an attractive Sehra made of flowers and fruits will be tied to Baba Mahakal at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. After this the Lord will be decorated with a chhatri, moon crown and tripund. The bhasmaarti of Mahakal will be held at 12 pm. It is a belief that the devotees who are unable to see Mahakal on Shiva Navratri can get the fruits of Shiva Navratri which lasts for nine days by seeing Sehra.

SHIVRAJ, UMA IN MAHAKAL’S DARBAR

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the temple of Lord Mahakal during his stay on Saturday evening and offered prayers. The CM remained here for about 30 minutes at the Nandi Grih and meditated. Puja was conducted by Pt Ghanshyam Pujari and Pt Pradeep Guruji. His wife Sadhana Singh, higher education minister Mohan Yadav and MP Anil Firojia were also present. Former CM Uma Bharti also visited the temple in the night and offered jalabhishek at the Garbh Grih.

Mayor and others meet the ailing PHED employee. |

PHED employees boycott duty following manhandling done by police

A police officer assaulted the PHED employees who were looking after the arrangements for providing water to the devotees, after which the health of the in-charge sub-engineer deteriorated. Due to this, the angry employees stopped working and have complained to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Commissioner. In the Takiya Masjid area, the PHE department is providing water to the devotees by setting up 14 stalls. Two employees are giving duty at each stall for the last four days. Even on Saturday, the employees were doing duty when some policemen came near the Dhanush Gate and asked them to remove the stall. A verbal spat ensued between the policemen and the engineer in-charge Khuman Singh Bhabar. Angered by this, a police officer thrashed Khuman Singh and fitter Adil Khan and kicked and punched them. Due to this, the health of the deputy engineer in charge deteriorated and he was made to lie down in the room under the water tank located at Chardham. Angered by the incident, the PHED employees stopped working and complained to the UMC commissioner. The employees said that they have been working continuously for the last 4 days, and if this behaviour continues, they will not be able to work. On information, assistant engineer Manoj Khairat also reached the water tank at Chardham. Meanwhile, mayor Mukesh Tatwal and water works in-charge Shivendra Tiwari visited the ailing employee and enquired about his health.