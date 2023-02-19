Ujjain: CAIT seeks ‘industry status’ for wedding business in MP

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Madhya Pradesh has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and finance minister Jagdish Deora demanding that wedding industries should be given industry status.

Madhya Pradesh should become the first state to give industry status to the wedding industry that would include including tent, marriage garden, event and catering businesses as this industry provides maximum employment and is a seasonal business. Government should work to promote the wedding industry by providing land to them. CAIT State president Bhupendra Jain also discussed with the CM and FM about giving service credit cards to traders like the Kisan Credit Card. The CAIT, sending its suggestions before the budget, said that a trade promotion department should be formed in Madhya Pradesh, which would take care of the state's trade. Retailers, small traders and dealers, and distributors all operate the wheel of development on their own and provide employment.

According to CAIT district president Sunil Gupta, earlier the state had the Madhya Pradesh Trade Promotion Board but it has not been reconstituted after 2018. There is no one in the government to worry about the business. The business has been given the status of MSME only for bank leanding, while if a trade promotion department is formed, then new markets could be created in the entire state on the PPP model and problems faced by the industry would be resolved. The advertisement policy of the Madhya Pradesh government has caused worry for the traders of the entire state.

The government should withdraw the advertisement policy of 2017. Jain said that all licences and permissions required for trade and industry should be given for at least 10 years. Similarly, CAIT has sent many suggestions for the promotion of industry and trade.