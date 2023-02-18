Ujjain: Lakhs of devotees visit Mahakal Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Around 6 lakh devotees from all over the country thronged Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Saturday. The said figures are only till 4:00 pm while more people are still pouring in to have darshan of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga.

Mahakaleshwar Temple administrator Sandeep Soni said that around 50,000 people had participated in the Bhasma Aarti held in the morning.

Ujjain district officials offered prayers at Mahakal Temple | FP Photo

In the afternoon, district officials including divisional commissioner, IGP, DIG, Ujjain collector, Superintendent of Police, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner and Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator offered prayers with their family in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

District administration has deployed over 2000 police personnel to keep law and order situation in check on the big day. Announcements were made using loudspeakers to ask devotees to not cause any rush and wait for their turn to have darshan of Baba Mahakal.