Ujjain: Visitor from Pune 'books' local hotel on website, cheated

File Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees from all over the country come to Ujjain every day to have darshan of Lord Mahakal and they usually stay in hotels. In such a situation, cyber miscreants have invented another method to cheat the visitors. By creating fake websites in the name of city hotels, they are now cheating people across the country. A young man who came from Pune with his family reached the Mahakal police station on Thursday morning with a similar complaint.

Pramod Laddha son of Ramesh native of Pune, Maharashtra told that he had to come with his family to visit Ujjain and had searched hotels online. On March 3, two rooms were booked on the website of Mansarovar Hotel, in lieu of which Rs 23,000 was also deposited online for two days. He had also downloaded its receipt in his mobile. Pramod was supposed to check-in on March 9.

In the morning he came to Ujjain with the family and directly reached the Mansarovar Hotel where the manager denied him entry. Pramod reached the Mahakal police station and informed the police about the fraud that had occurred with him. The victim said that the check-in was to be done at 10 am but the manager threw him out of the hotel saying that there was no room.

Ravi Yadav, the manager of the hotel said that their hotel does not have any website nor are rooms booked online. Those who made fake websites must have cheated the family that came from Pune. There are many fake websites in the name of hotels of Ujjain in the name of online hotel booking, he said. Meanwhile, the police have started investigating the case.