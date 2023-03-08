Madhya Pradesh: Youth held for abduction, rape of college girl in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young man kidnapped a college student living in Panwasa police station area and allegedly kept her hostage in his house and after doing a court marriage raped her. After 11 days, the girl student, who managed to free herself from the clutches of the miscreant, reached home and narrated her ordeal to the family members. The Neelganga police have registered a case in the matter and have taken the youth into custody.

Police said that a 23-year-old girl student had left home at 1 pm on February 23 to go for computer coaching. On her way, she received a call from Gaurav (18) son of Hari Singh Jatwa, resident of Shanti Nagar. Gaurav asked her to come to his house from where both of them will go to coaching together.

The student went to Gaurav's house where the young man took her hostage broke her mobile and threw it away. On February 25, Gaurav took the girl to Kothi Palace and got her to sign the papers. Then he took her to another house in Panwasa's Mayank Parisar and told her that that they have performed court marriage.

After this, the young man raped the student. On March 5, the girl student informed her family members after getting a chance. The relatives reached Mayank Parisar and rescued the girl from the clutches of the miscreant and brought her home where the girl narrated her ordeal to the family members and after reaching Neelganga police station filed a case under Section 376 of the IPC against Gaurav.