MP: 196 govt houses to come up at Rajaswa Colony in Ujjain, Karnataka Guv performs bhoomi pujan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The bhoomi-poojan for the construction work of 196 government residential buildings was performed in the Rajaswa Colony by Governor of Karnataka Thawarchand Gehlot, here on Tuesday. The MP Housing Board (MPHB) will construct these houses in an area of 2.25 hectares at the cost of about Rs 69 crore 50 lakh.

Addressing the programme, Gehlot said that no poor person should live in a kutcha house, is the intention of the government. The dilapidated government houses in the Rajswa Colony in Freeganj are being demolished and would be reconstructed by MPHB. This work is commendable. Along with the country, all-round development works are being done in the State and Ujjain. The government is benefiting the people in every field, he said.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said on the occasion that the construction of Freeganj was done 102 years ago according to the plans of French architects. Ujjain city is being connected with four-lane all around. The roads inside the city are also being developed. Ujjain city will also be made commercial.

Member of Parliament Anil Firojia said that development works are being done in the entire country and state. If the leader of the country is right then only development will be visible in the country. The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, is making a developed nation with the coordination of everyone with teamwork. MPHB chairman Ashutosh Tiwari, mayor Mukesh Tatwal and BJP president Vivek Joshi also expressed their views.

†In the programme, a novel on Divyang Mansi 'Sagar Ke Parinde' written by Moreshwarrao Ulare was released by the governor and other guests. This novel is the story of a girl suffering from cerebral palsy who, despite being physically and mentally challenged, has hoisted the Indian flag in the World Para Olympic Swimming Championships. Novelist Moreswarrao said that I have tried to script the feelings of that girl.

MPHB's deputy-commissioner Yashwant Kumar Dohare informed that out of 196 government residential buildings, 10 E type, 24 F type, 24 G type, 72 H type and 66 I Type buildings will be constructed. The time period of the scheme will be 24 months.