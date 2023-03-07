Madhya Pradesh: Priests, devotees celebrate Holi at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

Mahakal Temple Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Priests, Pandas and devotees celebrated Holi at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain during the 'Bhasma Aarti' on Tuesday.

Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 in the morning. On the occasion, the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple got drenched with gulal and special Shringar (adorning) of Baba Mahakal was done with dry fruits and Bhang (Hemp).

Speaking to ANI, Mahakal Temple Priest, Pradeep Sharma said that the temple doors were opened during the 'Bhasma Aarti' at 4 o'clock on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday. After Jalabhishek (anointing) of Lord Mahakal, Panchamrit Puja, prepared from milk, curd, ghee, sugar and juice of fresh fruits, was performed.

Special adorning of Baba Mahakal was done with hemp, dry fruits and sandalwood. After that Priests and Pandas celebrated the festival of Holi with Mahakal. During this, a lot of gulal was spread in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The devotees who participated in the Bhasma Aarti on this occasion Holi were also seen drenched in colours, Priest Sharma said.

"First, Holika Dahan is performed here at Mahakal Jyotirlinga and after that the holi is celebrated across the world. Similarly, Gulal is offered to Baba Mahakal during evening aarti and this colour festival begins. It has been celebrated for years with traditional forms. The devotees also get immersed in devotion here," he added.

During this, a large number of devotees participated in the Bhasma Aarti and took the blessings of Baba Mahakal. Bhasma was offered to Baba Mahakal on behalf of Mahanirvani Akhara. It is believed that after offering Bhasma (ashes), God appears in a formless form.

Read Also Ujjain: Mayor wants MTMC to run Kapila Gaushala