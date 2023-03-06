Ujjain: Mayor wants MTMC to run Kapila Gaushala

Mayor hands over a request letter to the collector in Ujjain on Monday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal met collector Kumar Purushottam on Monday and demanded for Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) operated ‘Kapila Gaushala’ located in Ratnakhedi by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC). He also sought streamlining and beautifying the ride route of Baba Mahakal that comes out in the month of Shravan.

The mayor while talking to the collector said that Kapila Gaushala run by the UMC should be operated by MTMC keeping in view the religious sentiments of the devotees, in which cooperation of UMC will also be there. Along with this, a large number of devotees participate in Baba Mahakal’s Sawari in the month of Shravan-Bhadon, so the entire Sawari route should be streamlined, beautified and widened. For this action plan in collaboration with the UMC, MTMC and Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) should be made at the earliest.

MILK WON’T BE SOLD IN POLYTHENE BAGS

In order to make the city polythene-free, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is informing citizens about the single-use plastic ban and requesting them not to use it. On Monday, deputy commissioner Sanjesh Gupta while meeting with the milk vendors of the city informed them about the banned single-use plastic and appealed to co-operate in making the city polythene-free and requested the citizens coming to the dairy to take milk in a closed pot or kettle. Milk will not be available in bags. Gupta held a meeting with the technical officers of the Pollution Control Board (PCB) as well.