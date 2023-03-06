Ujjain: India can become a super power if Brahmins get their erstwhile position, says Niyaz Khan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Brahmins have kept our culture and traditions alive, the person who gives you satisfaction and peace in every work. This honour of the erstwhile Brahmins should be restored. In a country of over 140 crore people, the Brahmins who have only 5 to 7 crore population, they are all gems for us. India can become a super power provided the Brahmins get their erstwhile position. We have to recognise them as ‘diamonds’.

These were the views of MP cadre IAS officer Niyaz Khan during the release of his much-talked about novel ‘Brahmin: The Great’. The event was hosted by Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj here at Hotel Anjushree. Bhanpurapeeth Shankarcharya Gyananand Teerth, Mahamandleshwar Atuleshwaranand Saraswati, Shaileshanand Giri and Swami Vitaraganand also spoke. Samaj president Pt Surendra Chaturvedi gave the outline of the programme. General secretary Tarun Upadhyaya delivered the welcome speech. Poet Ashok Bhati conducted the proceedings while journalist Nirukt Bhargava proposed the vote of thanks.

Elaborating his literary work, Niyaz Khan said, ‘I want to revisit the time of Kautilya or Chanakya who had all sorts of qualities. He was an exemplary strategist. He was a great economist. He was Acharya and a prominent writer. He was a one man army to establish a strong sovereign country. At that time there was no materialism or western culture. He could have been the emperor but he made his disciple Chandragupta Maurya the emperor and remained his prime minister. He was also an idealistic bureaucrat.’

Khan said, Hindu or Sanatan Dharma is such a glorious thing that despite all awkward, objectionable, derogatory and excesses committed against it, its people tolerate them. I am firm that none of the practicing dharma is greater than Hindu Dharma. Hindu people are the best people of the world. Sanatan culture is old since time immemorial. Those were the Brahmins priests who used to inculcate Sanskar right since morning prayers. I strongly believe that when a person gets confused to whose feet he should touch to gain blessings, he should prefer poor Brahmins. The Brahmins’ role remained in parochial boundaries in India.

Khan reiterated that Brahmins have great brain power. ‘On referring to the Indian history of last 2500 years, you will find Brahmins dominating each field since then. They used to be brave, courageous, courteous, least inclined towards earning huge money. I just want to narrate the struggling period of Brahmins. People used to be energised when a poor Brahmin travelled on roads in the past but now they are struggling for survival’.

Khan commented that Bollywood has maligned the image of Brahmins. Despite majoritarian Hindu country, India always honoured Muslim superstars. I am astonished to experience that none of the superstars of Indian history like Kautilya or Chanankya were promoted through Indian cinema. Film makers from Bollywood should refrain from copying stories of western films, he said.

I feel ashamed that Hindustan has declined so much that cows are being cut in the country having 86 per cent of Hindu population. It is a miserable situation. We must honour the sentiments of Hindus who treat cow as their mother. There is a need of harsh legal provisions to stop such practices.