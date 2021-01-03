Ujjain: Vikram University team inspects GGPGC for launch of Research Centre in English department

Ujjain: At present there is sufficient compatibility to open a Research Centre in the English Department of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC). On Saturday, a team of the Vikram University (VU) inspected the college in view of the launch of Research Centre on of English department, there.

The inspection team was led by Dr Balkrishna Sharma, former VU vice-chancellor and director of Scindia Oriental Research Institute. The other members of the team were Dr JL Barmaiya, principal Madhav College, Dr Achala Sharma, head, School of Studies in English and Dr Rajshri Sheth, HoD of English department, Madhav College.

Dr Hemant Gehlot, HoD, English department of GGPGC, facilitated the tour of team to the departmental library, where the team members went through the texts and reference books and the research publications of the department’s professors. The team also inspected the books available in the main library and the study room for the researchers.

Principal Dr Anita Manchandia, senior Professor Dr Ravindra Bhardwaj, convener of Internal Quality Assurance Cell Dr Neeta Tapan and faculty of English department Dr Seema Sharma, Dr Bharti Shrivastava and Dr Niranjana Malani were present.