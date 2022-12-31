Ujjain: Vikram University students visit pond to study ecology

Students of School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology at the Muni Nagar located fisheries pond | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The students of School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology, Vikram University (VU) received practical training on the pond of fisheries department. Under the direction of vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. The students studied different types of bacteria and fungi present in the pond ecology.

The students of School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology received practical training by being present at the pond of state government’s fisheries department at Muni Nagar along with VU’s VC Prof Pandey and teachers of the department. The students got information about different types of fish nets used in fish collection and using them, fish collection work was done. Similarly, planktonic organisms were collected using plankton net.

While providing information about different types of bacteria and fungi present in the pond ecology by Prof Pandey, the possible diseases from them were highlighted. Fisheries officer Vinita Gautam provided information about fish nets used in fish collection. Fisheries officer Navin Bathre presented a detailed description about the breeding methods of fish and production of fish seed as well as the assistance provided by the government for fish farming. Dr Arvind Shukla and Dr Shivi Bhasin, while providing detailed experimental information about the methods of taxonomic collection, told the students about the method of preserving the collected samples. Dr Salil Singh thanked for the co-operation extended by the officers and employees of the fisheries department.

