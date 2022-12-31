Ujjain: Bairwa community spreads message of social harmony

A rally being taken out to mark the occasion of Bairwa Diwas in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Bairwa Diwas, which marks the birth anniversary of Saint Balinath, the Bairwa community gave the message of social harmony by taking out Prabhat pheri and vehicle rallies here on Saturday. Thousands of community people and people’s representatives participated in it. Meanwhile, higher education minister Mohan Yadav announced that Saint Balinath will soon be made a part of the curriculum.

Prabhat pheri was taken out from Sant Balinath temple located in Bagpura at 6 am. Minister Yadav, mayor Mukesh Tatwal, BJP leader Prabhulal Jatwa along with people of the community offered flowers. It passed through different routes and ended at Balaji Temple in Kishanpura. During this, wreaths were also offered on the statue of Sant Balaji Maharaj located at Teen Batti Chouraha.

Likewise, a vehicle rally was taken out in which the concerned members held the saffron flag. The youth swung on the beats of drums. The rally was welcomed everywhere. As part of the three-day event on Bairwa Diwas, Maha Aarti will be performed by the people of the community in front of the statue of Saint Balinath located at Teen Batti Chouraha at 6 pm on Sunday.

