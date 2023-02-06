Ujjain: Vikas Yatra launched in city

Minister and MP cut a ribbon to inaugurate the girls’ hostel building in Ujjain on Sunday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Vikas Yatra began in Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) from Sunday. The Vikas Rath came out among people at different places in Ujjain North and South Legislative Assembly with information about the development done in the past years.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav in Ujjain South Assembly, MLA Paras Jain in Ujjain North Assembly, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Vibhash Upadhyay of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad, including many people’s representatives visited various wards and many places and contacted with the common people. They gave information about the achievements as well as the development of the city. Ladli Lakshmi girls and democracy fighters were honoured in many places. Flowers were showered by common citizens during the Vikas Yatra in Zone No 4.

Minister Yadav inaugurated a 200-seater girls' hostel constructed with Rs 5.79 crore. The programme was presided over by MP Anil Firojia.