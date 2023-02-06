Ujjain: Armed miscreants rob finance company manager

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three miscreants robbed a manager of a finance company on Chandukhedi Road here on Saturday night. The miscreants looted purse, mobile, jacket and bike from him.

Lakhan Singh, son of Nathu Singh Rathore, a resident of Malpura Ingoriya is posted as relation manager at Poonawala Housing Finance Company. He said that last night while returning home from Charitable Hospital, three bike-borne miscreants tried to stop near Chandukhedi by calling Mamu, but when he did not stop, they began to follow the bike.

Due to a dumper coming from the opposite direction, he slowed down his bike to the side, when the three miscreants stopped his bike by bringing it on par and stabbing it with a knife. Two miscreants snatched a bag, purse, Bluetooth, mobile and jacket and also took out Rs 7k kept in the pocket. After this, two miscreants ran away with their bike and one miscreant took away Lakhan Singh’s bike.

The victim said that the miscreants raised the voice of Mamu, but he did not know anyone, so did not stop. Then, all the three chased them on the bike and stopped him. The incident took place between 8.20 pm and 8.30 pm. The miscreants had weapons, which is why the victim did not protest and later reached the Chintaman police station and filed a report.

