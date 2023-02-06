Ujjain: Research writing workshop for PhD scholars begin at Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research

Prof DK Verma delivers the inaugural address at the week-long research writing workshop at MPISSR in Ujjain on Monday | MSHADA

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR) is organising a week-long research writing training and capacity building workshop for PhD scholars. The workshop is sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research, ministry of education, Government of India. The workshop is designed to facilitate the initial phase of designing and planning a research work in social sciences by giving scholars a clear overview of the basic elements of research writing common to social sciences. The workshop will focus on developing arguments for their research problem for writing the synopsis, research papers and thesis which will develop the skills of identifying the basic elements of description, analysis and argument and incorporating these elements in their writing practice.

The workshop was inaugurated on Monday by Prof DK Verma, officiating vice-chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow. He urged the participants to contribute to existing knowledge and think of social development as that is the key to growth. He urged researchers that research should be for the betterment of society. He suggested research scholars to engage in the intellectual discourse to the maximum to make use of such an important workshop in polishing the understanding of research writing.

The session was presided over by YG Joshi, professor emeritus, MPISSR. Director, MPISSR, Prof Yatindra Singh Sisodia gave the welcome address and also introduced the theme of the event. Dr Manu Gautam proposed a vote of thanks.

In the pre-lunch session, Prof DK Verma delivered two lectures on the ethical issue of research writing and constructing conceptual frameworks in social sciences. Dr. Neeta Tapan took a session on writing hypotheses and Tapas Kumar Dalapati on writing literature review in social sciences. There will be four lectures every day and the workshop will be concluded on Friday. The participants are research scholars from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Rajasthan.