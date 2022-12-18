Ujjain: Vijayvargiya Vaishya Mahasabha’s national executive committee meeting today

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): President of All India Vijayvargiya Vaishya Mahasabha’s local unit Mahesh Vijayvargiya told a press conference on Saturday that the national executive committee meeting of Mahasabha will be held at Mahakal Lok Vijayvargiya Dharamshala, Kala Patthar, Jawahar Nagar, Nanakheda here on Sunday. Dr Savitri Satyanarayan Vijayvargiya the national president of the Mahasabha will preside over the programme. Representatives from 13 states of the country will participate.

He informed that work done in the country during the corona period, social activities, religious work, Samaj Bachao -Samaj badhao, environmental protection, health, yoga, education, expansion of youth organisation and Mahila Mandal will be reviewed during the conference. Along with this, an FD scheme of Rs 10,000 will be launched for a daughter born in Vijayvargiya Samaj through Shubh Lakshmi Yojana under Samaj Bachao Samaj Badhao. Along with this, to maintain the identity of the country and to make society aware at the local level, the outline of the national convention will be decided.