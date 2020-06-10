Ujjain: Van ferrying passengers catches fire

Ujjain: A major mishap was averted when a van ferrying some professors caught fire at Nanakheda area on Wednesday morning. But, before this incident could take an ugly shape, the passengers and driver jumped out and saved their life and valuables.

As per onlookers a van (MP 09-CJ-4655) caught fire when it crossed the Nanakheda square. The fire flared-up horribly within minutes. However, the passengers succeeded in saving their lives by evacuating from the vehicle in time. Traffic on the road was affected by the burning vehicle for some time. On being informed the fire brigade reached the spot and extinguished fire but by then the vehicle was gutted entirely.

According to the passenger Dr Shailesh Tripathi he and two colleagues were using the same vehicle for the last two days to reach their Indore based office but on Wednesday morning due to some reason the vehicle caught fire. Nanakheda police reached the spot and said that the fire possibly erupted due to short circuit.