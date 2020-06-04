Nine buses gutted in fire of ‘mysterious’ origin in Ujjain

Ujjain: Nine passenger buses parked at Nanakheda Bus Stand were gutted in fire that broke out mysteriously in the wee hours of Thursday.

On being informed, eight fire brigades rushed to the spot and doused the flame but not before all the buses were completely destroyed. However, firemen managed to save other buses parked nearby.

Sources claimed that the buses were deliberately set on fire by throwing petrol bombs.

Nanakheda police said that a number of private buses were parked at the bus stand. Nanakheda TI has ruled out conspiracy theory. He said that no evidence suggests that it was a planned act. He said that one parked bus of Pallavi Travels caught fire due to short-circuit. Owing to the swift wind the fire spread to other nearby buses, he said.

Locals said that buses owned by Pallavi travels had returned after dropping migrant labourers to their destination. Watchman Rahul said that incident occurred when he had gone to washroom to answer nature's call.

Tourists Bus Operators Association president Ramesh Kalra condemned the incident and demanded a high-level probe into it.