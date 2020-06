Coronavirus in Ujjain: Full list of containment zones as on June 2

194 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,283, said the State Health Department on Monday. While the death toll in the state climbed to 358.

In Ujjain, out of 680 patients, 575 have been discharged while the death tally stands at 58. Out of 164 active 42 were found symptomatic.

Meanwhile, Gwalior reported 139 new COVID-19 cases so far out of which 57 cases are active cases.

"Though restrictions have been eased, I appeal people not to come out of their homes after 5 PM to avoid crowding," said Gwalior District Collector KV Singh.

Here is the full list of containment zones in the city as on June 2:

Ujjain - 11,13 Jansapura, Nayapura, Gautam Marg

Ujjain - 27, 30, 31, Hariphatak Chauraha, Naliyabakhal Chauraha, Kot Mohalla Chauraha

Ujjain - 20, Nikas Chauraha

Ujjain - 28, Shikari Gali

Ujjain - 26, Brahman Gali

Ujjain - 13, Gonsa Darwaza, Gali No. 1 & 2 & 3

Ujjain - 4, Nageshwar Dham

Ujjain - 20, Bada Teliwada

Ujjain - 26, Bahadurganj

Ujjain - 51, A-Block Mahananda Nagar

Ujjain - 9, Abdalpura

Ujjain - 29, Sakhipura

Ujjain - 9, Nayapura, Chausat Yogini Marg

Ujjain - 28, Malipura

Ujjain - 26, Lakkadganj, Malipura

Ujjain - 37, Prakash Nagar

Ujjain - 25, Kumhar Gali, Bahadurganj

Ujjain - 8, Mewada Gali, Namdarpura

Ujjain - 29, Begumpura

Ujjain - 32, Naliya Bakhal, Near Sabzi Mandi

Ujjain - 14, Jamatkhana, Saify Mohalla

Ujjain - 25, Kumhar Gali, Malipura

Ujjain - 7, Ankpat Marg, Patel Colony

Ujjain - 7, Kamal Colony

Ujjain - 19, Milkypura

Ujjain - 20, Jama Maszid gali, Near Sabzi Market

Ujjain - 7, Mahesh Nagar

Ujjain - 3, Khilchipur

Ujjain - 9, Jagdish Gali - 2

Ujjain - 8, Lalbai Phoolbai Marg

Ujjain - 25, Kushalpura

Ujjain - 28, Sardarpura

Ujjain - 33, Pandari Ba

Ujjain - 15, Avantipura - 2

Ujjain - 10, Harijan Basti, Bherunala

Ujjain - 51, Alakhnanda Nagar

Ujjain - 21, Munshi Raja ka Bada, Dhaba Road

Ujjain - 28, Ambaprasad, Tiwari Marg

Ujjain - 21, Khatriwada

Ujjain - 3, Mangal Nagar

Ujjain - 25, Kushalpura - 2

Ujjain - 34, Jaisinghpura

Ujjain - 23, Kalal Seri

Ujjain - 28, Rani LaxmiBai Marg, Malipura

Ujjain - 29, Begumpura, Banarsi Dharamshala

Ujjain - 4, Khandelwal Nagar, MR5

Ujjain - 28, Malipura, Main Road

Ujjain - 8, Shri Krishna Colony, Ankpat Marg

Ujjain - 28, Malipura, Gali No. - 7

Ujjain - 7, Dhankutta Mohalla, Ankpat Marg

Ujjain - 11, Ghee Gali, Nayapura

Ujjain - 33, Sandipani Gurukul, Chintaman Road

Ujjain - 30, Gareeb Nawaz Colony

Ujjain - 21, Singhpuri - New

Ujjain - 35, Amber Colony - New

Ujjain - 21, Chandrashekhar Azad Marg

Ujjain - 31, Katiya Bakhal

Ujjain - 37, Prakash Nagar - 2

Ujjain - 28, Arya Samaj Marg, Malipura

Ujjain - 25, Arya Samaj Marg (Daulatganj School), Malipura

Ujjain - 51, Mahashweta Nagar

Ujjain - 25, Nijatpura

Ujjain - Ahmad Nagar, Agar Road

Ujjain - 16, Bhuvaneshwar Colony (Near Nagar Kot)

Ujjain - 21, Pandari Ba - 2

Ujjain - 30, Begumbagh

Ujjain - 42, Rami Nagar

Ujjain - 23, Shankaracharya, Mochiwada

Ujjain - 35, Hanuman Naka, Gada Puliya

Ujjain - 38, Varuchi Marg

Ujjain - 8, Gali No. 1, Avantipura

Ujjain - 34, Jaysinghpura, Mali Dharamshala

Ujjain - 35, Shanti Nagar

Ujjain - 16, Fazalpura

Ujjain - 20, Nikas Chauraha, Budhwariya

Ujjain - 3, Mangal Nagar - 2, Agar Naka

Ujjain - 36, Vivekanand Colony

Ujjain - 31, Gali No.-6, Kot Mohalla

Ujjain - 33, 24 Khamba, Harsiddhi Road

Ujjain - 15, Avantipura, Main Road

Ujjain - 15, Gali No.-6, Avantipura

Ujjain - 19, Badi Masjid ki Chal, Milkypura

Ujjain - 7, Patel Nagar - 2, Ankpat Marg

Ujjain - 7, Gali No.-3, Kamal Colony

Ujjain - 26, New South Indian School, Lakkadganj

Ujjain - 35, Shanti Nagar - 2

Ujjain - 11, Hammalwadi Kabristan

Ujjain - 31, Kot Mohalla - 3

Ujjain - 26, Malipura (Patel Boot House)

Ujjain - 42, Anand Bhawan, Udayan Marg

Ujjain - 28, Ghee Mandi, Daulatganj

Ujjain - 48, Vikramaditya Bhawan, Police Line

Ujjain - 53, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Malanwasa

Ujjain - 8, Abdalpura, Near Jiwajiganj Thana

Ujjain - 38, Parsvanath Tower

Ujjain - 54, Shivansh Avenue

Ujjain - 35, Shanti Nagar (Berwa Dharamshala)

Ujjain - 17, Sandipani Nagar - New

Ujjain - 26, Daulatganj (in Front of Kabristan)

Ujjain - 20, Gola Mandi

Mahidpur - 10, Ghati Mohalla

Mahidpur - 7,12 Aasif Gali, Darzi Bakhal

Mahidpur - 15,16 Kidwai Path, Citizen Street

Mahidpur - 16, Shafi Colony

Mahidpur - 17, Jamatkhana

Mahidpur - 18, Shafi Colony - 2

Mahidpur - 7,12 Captain Heerasingh Marg

Mahidpur - 18, Shafi Colony (Behind Royal Convent School)

Mahidpur - 18, Shafi Colony - 3

Badnagar - 4, Sant Tukaram Path

Badnagar - 2, Dhanmandi

Badnagar - 4, Gurjar Seri

Tarana - 5, Gawdi Panchayat

Khachrod - Dabra Main Road, Rawat Path